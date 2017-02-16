A warm Ham Lake Snowbowl marches on

I cover the cities of Andover, Blaine and Ramsey. I have worked at ABC Newspapers since August 2007.

One of the warmer Ham Lake snowbowls in its 11-year history brought out a large crowd, but also started melting some snow sculptures early.

Chris Mickman, one of the event’s organizers, said they gave contestants the option to take pictures of their sculptures before the judging started because of the warm temperatures.

But the warmth did not deter the artists. Mickman said there were 22 large sculptures between 6-8 feet tall and 15 sculptures up to 4 feet tall.

Winners and sculpture names in the different categories were:

-10 years old and younger: Kiera Anderson, 9, Two-Headed Freddy

-11 to 16 years old: Addison Turner, 14, Ourocoros

-Adult: Beneena Hughes, Seahorse

Mickman said over 1,200 people came out for the 11th annual Snowbowl last Saturday, Feb. 11, at Ham Lake Park. Beyond the snow sculptures, the Snowbowl included contests for ice fishing a dog weight pulling and snowmobile sled rides.

Last year, the Snowbowl medallion was found four days before the Saturday event. Mickman said they made the clues harder so the contest could last longer. That mission was accomplished because the medallion was not found until the morning of Feb. 13. Kaleb Carson, 14, a Boy Scout for Troop 506, found it hidden in the cattails by Hole 14 of Ham Lake Park’s Disc Golf Course.

