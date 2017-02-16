Community & People

A warm Ham Lake Snowbowl marches on

One of the warmer Ham Lake snowbowls in its 11-year history brought out a large crowd, but also started melting some snow sculptures early.

Chris Mickman, one of the event’s organizers, said they gave contestants the option to take pictures of their sculptures before the judging started because of the warm temperatures.

But the warmth did not deter the artists. Mickman said there were 22 large sculptures between 6-8 feet tall and 15 sculptures up to 4 feet tall.

Winners and sculpture names in the different categories were:

-10 years old and younger: Kiera Anderson, 9, Two-Headed Freddy

-11 to 16 years old: Addison Turner, 14, Ourocoros

-Adult: Beneena Hughes, Seahorse

Mickman said over 1,200 people came out for the 11th annual Snowbowl last Saturday, Feb. 11, at Ham Lake Park. Beyond the snow sculptures, the Snowbowl included contests for ice fishing a dog weight pulling and snowmobile sled rides.

Last year, the Snowbowl medallion was found four days before the Saturday event. Mickman said they made the clues harder so the contest could last longer. That mission was accomplished because the medallion was not found until the morning of Feb. 13. Kaleb Carson, 14, a Boy Scout for Troop 506, found it hidden in the cattails by Hole 14 of Ham Lake Park’s Disc Golf Course.

Maplewood resident Pat Mogren carved a “cow queen” snow sculpture at the 11th annual Ham Lake Snowbowl held on Feb. 11 at Ham Lake Park. Photos by Eric Hagen The “Incredible Hulk” snow sculptures stares down Steve Xiong, of Burnsville. Brandon Leander, of Golden Valley, gives an introduction of ice fishing to his 16-month-old son Edison. St. Paul resident Brian Keeler carves a block of snow into a “Lego Batman”. The kids gaming area was a popular place to be at the Ham Lake Snowbowl on a beautiful winter day. Isanti resident Grace Godeen, 10, holds up a sunfish she caught during the ice fishing contest at the Ham Lake Snowbowl. The Ham Lake Snowbowl medallion was found by Troop 506 Boy Scout Kaleb Carson, 14, on the morning of Feb. 13. It was in the cattails off Hole 14 of the Ham Lake Park Disc Golf Course. Submitted photo David Aichinger, of Osceola, Wisconsin, and his 9-year-old son Joseph carved this “Alien” snow sculpture at the 11th annual Ham Lake Snowbowl, which was held Feb. 11 at Ham Lake Park. This “early bird” snow sculpture hopes to get the worm. This work of art was carved by Jessica Turtle, of Osceola, Wisconsin.
