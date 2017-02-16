Anoka-Ramsey students display art in juried exhibit

Anoka-Ramsey Community College will showcase art created by its students in the “All for Art” annual juried exhibition Thursday, Feb. 16, through Thursday, March 2.

Students submit their best work, and two jurors critique the submissions to decide what work will be included. Christopher Larson, assistant professor of sculpture at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, and Justin Quinn, Art Department chair at St. Cloud State University, are the judges for this year’s exhibition.

An opening reception and awards ceremony was set to take place the day the show opened in the Coon Rapids Campus Visual Arts Building.

The exhibit is free and open to the public.

For more information about the Anoka-Ramsey Art Department, visit www.AnokaRamsey.edu/academics/departments-faculty/art.

