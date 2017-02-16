Blaine police release investigation report on Jan. 8 water loss incident

I cover the cities of Andover, Blaine and Ramsey. I have worked at ABC Newspapers since August 2007.

The Blaine Police Department Feb. 15 released a heavily redacted report that details its investigation into why Blaine’s water system failed on Jan. 8.

Blaine police, which also consulted the Anoka County Attorney’s Office, declined to pursue charges after conclusion of an investigation led by Sgt. Mark Boerboom with assistance from Detective Nate Hatanpa.

Police Chief Chris Olson called the FBI to see if any federal criminal charges should be pursued and the FBI said no further federal investigation was needed.

“There was neither criminal intent, nor criminal action, to disrupt water service to the city of Blaine,” City Manager Clark Arneson said at a Feb. 13 press conference.

Blaine residents and business did not have any running water for two to six hours in the morning and some into the afternoon of Jan. 8.

During a second water delivery issue on Feb. 12, residents and businesses still had water, but running at a very low pressure, for a couple of hours before the city restored the system.

Both cases led to precautionary 24-hour boil water notices that were lifted after the Minnesota Department of Health tested water samples and found no contamination. Blaine public schools closed on Monday and re-opened on Tuesday following these two Sunday water incidents.

Arneson said these two incidents are not related.

“The first incident is a software related issue. The second is a mechanical-electrical issue,” he said.

But Arneson said Minnesota Data Practices law prohibited him from commenting further on what caused the software failure in the January incident even though he said it has been determined what caused the problem.

Blaine company In Control, Inc. is the vendor that provides the SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) software for the city’s water system. It gathers and analyzes real-time data and monitors and controls the water plants and equipment for delivering the water.

Blaine has 16 wells, but only three are typically in operation during the winter when water demand is lower. The investigation found that two of these wells failed sometime over the weekend of Jan. 7-8. The third pump continued to run but was unable to keep up with the water demand.

The SCADA program is designed to notify staff through Wynn911 software if there are any system failures. Wynn911 is designed to send out a text message, email and a phone call to on-call personnel.

The notification never came, according to Public Services Manager Robert Therres.

As people used water over the weekend, Blaine’s water towers were emptying and not being re-filled. Therres said the city became aware something was wrong around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, Therres said.

According to the police report, the Wynn911 program was shut down at 1:53 p.m. on Jan. 5, a Thursday. The system generated a message stating “shutdown initiated by Windows via Shutdown applet.”

Blaine can track employee’s movements in secured facilities through key cards. It learned that two people had accessed a facility on Jan. 5. The name of this facility as well as the name of the two individuals are redacted from the report.

Nobody accessed that plant over the weekend with a key card, the report states.

Blaine has video cameras at its public works facilities, but the DVR system was not working. An employee told the police that over the past six months the DVR “has been going in and out” and that “you would have to move the wires in the back in order for the DVR to maintain connection.”

This employee believed the DVR had been inoperable since the first week of January. Hatanpa noticed a large amount of rust and corrosion on the terminals of the DVR.

Investigators learned that the DVR had been “beeping” for a couple of months and employees had gotten into the habit of shutting it off and back on to stop the beeping. A Blaine utility employee, whose name was redacted from the police report, said he turned off the DVR on Jan. 5 because the unit was beeping.

A representative of Security Products Company, which is the vendor for the public works security camera system, told Blaine police that the beeping was an alarm indicating the DVR was not operating properly and needed to be fixed. He said the DVR appeared to be “fried.”

The Blaine City Council plans to hold a closed session Thursday evening, Feb. 16 in which the topic is “preliminary consideration of allegations against an individual.”

