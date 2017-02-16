City takes down riverfront buildings

Mandy has been with ABC Newspapers since 2007, when she joined the staff as the editor of the Anoka County Union. She has been the managing editor of the UnionHerald and Blaine Spring Lake Park Life since 2014.

A major makeover was underway Monday with the demolition of several buildings along the Rum River.

The city of Anoka acquired the Ferry Street properties long operated as Riverplace Counseling last year in a $3.15 million deal with Dennis and Beverly Medved.

Riverplace, which offers chemical dependency treatment, has been relocated to a new facility off Highway 10, as part of that transaction.

Long-term plans for the land along Ferry Street are for a reimagined river walk that includes views of the river and downtown Anoka.

The Anoka City Council earlier in January approved a contract for removal of the buildings on properties along the Rum River.

The work was done by Fann Company for a bid of $127,450.

“Some of the viewsheds you’re going to get once those buildings are removed are going to be pretty remarkable,” said Council Member Jeff Weaver when the council approved the demolition bid.

While most of the buildings were scheduled to be down this week, according to the city’s housing manager, Darin Berger, the demolition will be substantially complete by the end of the month.

At the state of the cities luncheon hosted by the Anoka Area Chamber of Commerce this week, City Manager Greg Lee also took time to showcase what’s happening in Anoka along the river. He said people who travel Ferry Street will be in for a change.

“The feeling of Anoka the impression you get is really going to change,” Lee said.

To date specific plans and price tags for the river walk have not been approved by the council. Concepts can be viewed at the city’s website.

[email protected]