Logan Rezac scored 43 points in Andover’s 73-58 against Coon Rapids on Tuesday. (Photo by Sam Herder)

The Andover boys basketball team defeated Coon Rapids 73-58 Tuesday.

Logan Rezac led Andover with 43 points while Conner Knoepfle chipped in 12. For Coon Rapids,¬†Tyree’on Johnson scored 21 points and¬†Lionel Warner had 18.

Andover is now 7-14 overall and 4-10 in the Northwest Suburban Conference. The Cardinals are 9-11 and 4-10 in conference play.