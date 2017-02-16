Photos: No. 2 Anoka-Ramsey defeats No. 9 St. Cloud Tech 109-98

Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

Mamadou Ngom scored 20 points with seven rebounds and six assists in Anoka-Ramsey’s 109-98 win against St. Cloud Tech on Wednesday. (Photo by Sam Herder)

There was no shortage of points scored Wednesday when the No. 9 team in NJCAA Division III men’s basketball St. Cloud Technical & Community College visited No. 2 Anoka-Ramsey Community College. But it was the home team that pulled away in the second half as the Golden Rams improved to 21-3 overall and 9-2 in conference play with a 109-98 win.

Anoka-Ramsey outscored the Cyclones 57-44 in the second half. The team had three players score 20 points or more: Edvonte Copeland (26), Kevin Schramm (20) and Mamadou Ngom (20). Schramm added eight rebounds and Ngom had seven rebounds and six assists.

Malik Williams contributed 12 points for the Golden Rams.

Anoka-Ramsey travels to Minnesota West Community & Technical College on Saturday for its next game.