Sweethearts take a spin on the dance floor

< > Lion Frank Mathis secures a heart-shaped balloon to 7-year-old Wyatt LaBreche-Olson’s wrist as he leaves the Sweetheart Dance.

About 200 people registered for the fourth annual Spring Lake Park Sweetheart Dance Feb. 11.

Sponsored by the Spring Lake Park Parks and Recreation Department, Spring Lake Park Schools Community Education and the Spring Lake Park Lions Club, the dance saw DJ Dean Downs, Park Terrace Elementary School physical education teacher, return to entertain families.

Parents and grandparents twirled their little ones around the dance floor, and when small sweethearts were ready for a break, they were able to enjoy some refreshments, stop by the photo station to pose with fun props, color and have their faces painted.

Children each left with a “swag bag” and a heart-shaped balloon.

When asked how they might see their romantic life taking off in the future, kids had some wild ideas.

McKenna Bruce, 7, said she might like to see a movie about a little dog on a date before eating at Texas Roadhouse.

A bit more extravagantly, Madalyn Bailey, 8, envisioned flying to Florida on a date.

A smooth operator, Madalyn’s twin brother Brayden said he would take a partner on a romantic date to the Tavern and give her a tube of lipstick as a present.

Joey Starr, 9, has got things figured out. He sees himself getting married to someone nice who has interests that match his own in the future.

Josephine Brewington, 8, is looking for someone kind to marry when she is 29 or 30.

“I think that’s it. I just need them to be kind,” she said.

Under no circumstances does 6-year-old Jack Mitchell see himself getting married, but if he were to tie the knot, it would be at 19.

