Blaine/Spring Lake Park police reports

Blaine

Theft, Burglary

• On Jan. 30 in the 1000 block of 97th Lane NE, a theft from an unlocked motor vehicle was reported.

• On Jan. 30 in the 1100 block of 3rd Street NE, a theft of construction tools from a locked trailer was reported.

• On Jan. 31 in the 200 block of Pleasure Creek Drive NE, a resident reported that they followed footprints through the snow that went up to multiple cars in his neighborhood. He found two males with stolen merchandise.

• On Jan. 31 in the 3200 block of 92nd Lane NE, a vehicle was stolen while it was being warmed up.

• On Jan. 31 in the 2400 block of 109th Avenue NE, a title fraud report for a value in excess of $300,000 was made.

• On Feb. 1 in the 10000 block of Baltimore Street NE, a theft of vacuum cleaners was reported.

• On Feb. 1 in the 1000 block of Pierce Street NE, an attempted burglary of an attached garage was reported.

• On Feb. 2 in the 600 block of Northtown Drive NE, a man was arrested for shoplifting.

• On Feb. 2 in the 1100 block of 96th Lane NE, a package theft was reported.

• On Feb. 3 in the 200 block of 96th Lane NE, a motor vehicle theft was reported.

• On Feb. 3 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE, a man was arrested for shoplifting from Herberger’s.

Criminal Property Damage

• On Jan. 31 in the 1800 block of 124th Lane NE, a vehicle window was broken with a hammer.

DWIs

• On Feb. 2 in the 12000 block of Oak Park Boulevard NE, a man was arrested for DWI.

Miscellaneous

• On Jan. 30 in the 2400 block of 123rd Court NE, a report was made of a Craigslist scam.

• On Jan. 31 in the 10000 block of University Avenue NE, a man was arrested after police discovered meth and other drugs in his car.

• On Feb. 1 in the 1300 block of Davenport Street NE, authorities were notified about an Internet-based scam.

• On Feb. 1 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE, a woman was arrested for outstanding warrants and possession of a controlled substance.

• On Feb. 2 in the 1000 block of 6th Street NE, following a report of a suspicious vehicle two men were arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia and for giving false information to police.

Spring Lake Park

Theft, Burglary

• On Jan. 31 in the 1100 block of Osborne Road NE, a paint sprayer was reported stolen.

• On Feb. 1 in the 1100 block of 80th Avenue NE, a vehicle was reported stolen.

• On Feb. 1 in the 900 block of Viceroy Drive NE, a theft from family was reported.

• On Feb. 1 in the 8200 block of Arthur Street NE, a trailer theft was reported.

Miscellaneous

• On Feb. 2 in the 8100 block of Able Street NE, damage to property was reported.

• On Feb. 2 in the 8100 block of University Avenue NE, a report of a customer receiving a counterfeit bill from a business was received.

• On Feb. 2 near the intersection of County Road 10 and Highway 65 NE, a motor vehicle accident causing property damage was reported.

• On Feb. 3, forged checks were reported in the 8400 block of Plaza Boulevard NE and the 8000 block of Highway 65 NE.