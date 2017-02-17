Council approves big-ticket purchase

Purchase of a dump truck with snow plow and sanding equipment was approved by the Coon Rapids City Council Feb. 7.

The city will be buying a 2018 Freightliner dump truck chassis from I-State Truck Center in the amount of $82,924 and the plow-sanding equipment kit from Towmaster Truck Equipment at a cost of $104,839 for a total of $187,763.

There is $204,480 allocated in the 2017 capital equipment budget for this purchase, according to Sharon Legg, city finance director.

The city is using state contract vendors to make the purchases rather than going out for bids independently “to save time and money,” Legg said.

The new dump truck will replace a 2007 Freightliner with snow plow and sanding equipment, which will be retained as an emergency backup unit, while the current backup unit, a 2003 dump truck, will either be traded in or sold outright, she told the council.

In another purchasing action, the council authorized replacement of a Police Department squad car that was totaled in a crash Dec. 17, 2016.

The city will buy a 2017 Dodge Charger to replace a 2014 Dodge Charger, which had some 40,000 miles on it when it was involved in the collision.

The cost of the new vehicle is $24,294, but the city will use all of the police equipment not damaged in the crash, according to Legg.

Including setup of the new squad and replacement of the damaged equipment, the total cost of the new squad is estimated to be $30,157, Legg said.

It will be paid for through the reimbursement of $27,104 from the insurance company of the other driver involved in the crash, plus $3,053 from the city’s insurance fund, she told the council.