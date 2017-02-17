Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION LIEN FORECLOSURE SALE

WHEREAS, default has been made in the terms and conditions of the Declaration of Shenandoah Villas 2nd Addition (henceforth the Declaration) dated June 6, 1990 and recorded in the Office of the County Recorder in and for Anoka County, Minnesota on 8th day of June, 1990 as Document No. 895863, which said Declaration covers the following described property situated in the County of Anoka and State of Minnesota, to-wit:

Unit No. 61, Condominium No. 54, Shenandoah Villas 2nd Addition, a Condominium, according to the plat thereof on file or of record in the Office of the County Recorder, in and for Anoka County, Minnesota.

Street Address:

13210 Meadowood Trail Northwest, Unit 61, Coon Rapids, MN

PID #05-31-24-12-0143

WHEREAS, pursuant to said Declaration, there is claimed to be due and owing as of the date of this Notice by Jacqueline Mossberg as unit owner, to Shenandoah Villas 2nd Addition Homeowners Association, Inc. the principal amount of One Thousand Five Hundred Forty-three Dollars and No/100 ($1,543.00) for condominium assessments, interest and past due attorney fees through February, 2017; and no action being now pending at law or otherwise to recover said debt or any part thereof, and;

WHEREAS, pursuant to said Declaration, and the statute in such case made and provided, said debt creates a lien upon said premises in favor of Shenandoah Villas 2nd Addition Homeowners Association, Inc.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that by virtue of the power of sale created by statute, said lien will be foreclosed by the sale of said premises with the hereditaments and appurtenances, which said sale will be made by the Sheriff of Anoka County, Minnesota at the Sheriff=s main office in the Anoka County Sheriff=s Office, 13301 Hanson Boulevard NW, in the City of Andover, in said County on April 20, 2017 at 10:00 a.m., at public auction to the highest bidder, for cash, to pay the amount then due for said condominium assessments, together with the costs of foreclosure, including attorney=s fees as allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by the unit owner, her personal representatives or assigns, is six (6) months from the date of said sale.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied single family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the unit owners must vacate the property if the lien is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on October 20, 2017. If the foregoing date is a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, then the date to vacate the property is the next business day at 11:59 p.m.

Dated: February 13, 2017

SHENANDOAH VILLAS 2nd ADDITION HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC.

FULLER, SEAVER, SWANSON & KELSCH, P.A.

By: /s/Timothy D. Fuller 32694

12400 Portland Avenue South,

Suite 132

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 890-0888

Attorneys for Shenandoah Villas 2nd Addition Homeowners Association, Inc.

Published in the

Anoka County UnionHerald

February 17, 24,

March 3, 10, 17, 24, 2017

653547