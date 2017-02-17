Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

17-105593

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

April 23, 2004

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $107,000.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Gregory R Ducharme and Debra M Ducharme, husband and wife

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

TRANSACTION AGENT:

Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

MIN#: 100180100000993962

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:

Encore Credit Corp.

SERVICER:

SN Servicing Corporation

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed May 18, 2004, Anoka County Recorder, as Document Number 1923683

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Midwest First Financial Limited Partnership IV; Thereafter assigned U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee of the Preston Ridge Partners Investments II Trust.

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

That part of the Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter, and of the Northwest Quarter, of the Southeast Quarter of Section 6, Township 32, Range 23, Anoka County, Minnesota described as follows:

Commencing at the Northwest corner of said Northeast Quarter of Southwest Quarter, thence along the Northerly line of said Northeast Quarter of Southwest Quarter, on a bearing of North 89 degrees 13 minutes 47 seconds East, a distance of 530 feet, thence South 10 degrees 46 minutes 13 seconds East, a distance of 609.26 feet, thence south 87 degrees 43 minutes 20 seconds East, a distance of 383.48 feet to the actual point of beginning of tract to be described, thence South 0 degrees 35 minutes 56 seconds East, a distance of 703.63 feet to the South line of said Northeast Quarter of Southwest Quarter, thence North 89 degrees 24 minutes 04 seconds East along said Southerly line of said Northeast Quarter of Southwest Quarter, a distance of 174.74 feet to the Southeasterly corner of said Northeast Quarter of Southwest Quarter, thence North 89 degrees 27 minutes 06 seconds East, along the Southerly line of the Northwest Quarter of Southeast Quarter, a distance of 88.92 feet, thence North 0 degrees 30 minutes 12 seconds East, a distance of 589.93 feet, thence following a tangential curve to the right where central angle is 25 degrees 57 minutes 20 seconds and whose radius is 433.92 feet, a distance of 100.54 feet, thence North 87 degrees 43 minutes 20 seconds West, a distance of 268.87 feet more or less to the point of beginning. Subject to a roadway easement over the Southerly 33 feet thereof for 175th Avenue Northeast. Subject to a roadway easement over the Easterly 33 feet thereof.

PROPERTY ADDRESS:

17532 Jefferson Street NE,

Ham Lake, MN 55304

PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 06-32-23-31-0005

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Anoka

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE:

$104,193.23

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

April 10, 2017, 10:00am

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriffs Main Office, 13301 Hanson Blvd NW, Andover, MN 55304

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on October 10, 2017, or the next business day if October 10, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

Dated: February 15, 2017

U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee of the Preston Ridge Partners Investments II Trust

Assignee of Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

BY /s/

Lawrence P. Zielke – 152559

Diane F. Mach – 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter – 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy – 2160X

Gary J. Evers – 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday – 034610X

Attorneys for Mortgagee

12550 West Frontage Road,

Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR

Published in the

Anoka County UnionHerald

February 17, 24,

March 3, 10, 17, 24, 2017

654263