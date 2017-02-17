Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF RAMSEY

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

ANOKA COUNTY

STATE OF MINNESOTA

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

Notice is hereby given that the City of Ramsey Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, March 2, 2017, at 7:00 p.m., at the Ramsey Municipal Center, 7550 Sunwood Drive NW, Ramsey, MN 55303.

The purpose of the hearing is to consider a request to rezone certain properties from R-1 Rural Developing to PUD, Planned Unit Development and a request for Preliminary Plat approval of Covenant Meadows, a twelve (12) lot development on the property generally located east of St. Francis Blvd. NW and north of 170th Lane NW and legally described as follows:

Outlot A, Meadowbrook, Anoka County, Minnesota, subject to easement of record.

All interested persons are invited to attend the hearing and comment on the proposed land use changes. The City of Ramsey complies with the Americans With Disabilities Act and upon advance request, information will be provided in an alternative form and interpreters will be available. Any person with such a request should contact JoAnn Shaw at 763-427-1410 by noon on Thursday, February 23, 2016. There is a TDD machine at Ramsey Municipal Center; the number is 763-427-8591.

Written comments are welcome and shall be addressed to the Ramsey Planning Commission, 7550 Sunwood Drive NW, Ramsey, MN 55303. Written comments shall be received at the above address prior to 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, 2017.

Tim Gladhill

Community Development Director

