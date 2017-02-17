Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF RAMSEY

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

ANOKA COUNTY

STATE OF MINNESOTA

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

Notice is hereby given that the Ramsey City Council will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, February 28, 2017, at 7:00 p.m. at Ramsey Municipal Center, 7550 Sunwood Drive NW, Ramsey, MN 55303.

The purpose of the hearing is to consider vacating a trail easement on portions of the following legally described parcel:

Outlot A, Brookfield Second Addition, Anoka County, Minnesota.

All interested persons are invited to attend the hearing and comment on the proposed ordinance. The City of Ramsey complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act and upon advance request, information will be provided in an alternative form and interpreters will be available. Any person with such a request should contact JoAnn Shaw at 763-427-1410 by noon on Wednesday, February 22, 2017. There is a TDD machine at Ramsey Municipal Center; the number is 763-427-8591.

Written comments are welcome and shall be addressed to the Ramsey City Council, 7550 Sunwood Drive NW, Ramsey, MN 55303. Written comments shall be received at the above address prior to 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 28, 2017.

Tim Gladhill

Community Development Director

Published in the

Anoka County UnionHerald

February 17, 2017

653534