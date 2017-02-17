Open house on Hanson Boulevard widening project

I cover the cities of Andover, Blaine and Ramsey. I have worked at ABC Newspapers since August 2007.

Anoka County is holding an open house on Feb. 22 so it can get more public feedback on its plan to widen Hanson Boulevard in Andover. Anoka County is hosting a Feb. 22 open house at the Bunker Hills Activity Center on the proposal to widen Hanson Boulevard in Andover between Jay Street and Crosstown Boulevard. Photo by Eric Hagen

The county highway would go from two lanes to four lanes between Jay Street and Crosstown Boulevard.

The Feb. 22 open house is from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Bunker Hills Activity Center, 550 Bunker Lake Blvd. NW.

Construction work could start as early as 2018 with the bulk of the work happening in 2019. The county’s priority for 2017 is the Bunker Lake Boulevard widening project, according to Jason Orcutt, a county highway department project manager.

About 17,700 vehicles travel Hanson Boulevard every day between Jay Street and Crosstown Boulevard. Jay Street is the north access road into the Andover Station North development that includes a ball field, homes and numerous businesses including Wal-Mart. Crosstown Boulevard is next to Andover City Hall, Andover Elementary and the Andover YMCA.

This project continues where the county left off when it widened Hanson Boulevard north of Main Street in Coon Rapids to Jay Street in 2007 and 2008.

Mayor Julie Trude said a lot of Andover residents would have liked the county to keep going further north at that time.

“I’ve been hearing questions about ‘when are they going to be widening Hanson?’ for over 10 years,” Trude said.

Some additional details

The next question Trude receives about Hanson Boulevard is whether there will be trails on both sides of the road. She is happy to report that the east side of Hanson will have a trail.

Most of the west side will have a trail, except for an area between Jay Street and Andover Boulevard, which is on closed landfill property owned by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

City Engineer and Public Works Superintendent David Berkowitz said the city never asked the Anoka County Highway Department to pursue a trail on the closed landfill property because it did not want the additional excavation work.

“My goal would be to see trails on both sides of all county road projects in our community. The landfill is just a major constraint,” Trude said.

But one change the county did make in its draft plan from last year is adding a northbound left turn lane for traffic to get into Andover Elementary.

Trude said the city would like to see another northbound left-turn lane into the Andover YMCA parking lot. A concrete median that exists today already prevents that, meaning northbound Hanson Boulevard traffic must use Crosstown Boulevard to get to the Tower Drive access just west of Andover City Hall. There is a right-turn for southbound Hanson traffic into the parking lot.

With the city having a long-range plan of an expanded community center and public works campus, Trude hopes the county can open up its median on Hanson to limit the traffic on the two-lane Crosstown Boulevard.

“It would just improve traffic flow having that additional access,” Trude said.

At one point, the city considered a new road to the traffic signal at 154th Avenue, but this is Oak View Middle School’s access point to and from Hanson. Anoka-Hennepin School District’s building and grounds director, Steve Anderson, told the council in October 2015 that the district was concerned about mixing YMCA and school traffic together.

The city hired a consultant to complete a traffic study and came to the same conclusion and will not press this access at the traffic signal.

Road work will extend beyond Hanson Boulevard. New left-turn lanes are planned for eastbound and westbound Andover Boulevard at Hanson, according to Berkowitz.

“That’s going to be a big improvement because (Andover Boulevard) is such a major route for people coming and going to the high school,” Trude said.

