Photos: Anoka boys hockey defeats Coon Rapids 3-2 in OT

Anoka and Coon Rapids battled it out Thursday, but it was the Tornadoes who pulled out a 3-2 win in overtime. (Photo by Bill Jones)

Riley Mateychuk’s overtime goal gave Anoka a 3-2 win Thursday against Coon Rapids.

Mateychuk was assisted by Hunter Wanous and Jared Wilber 1:45 into the overtime period for the game-winning goal.

Coon Rapids struck first in the opening period with an Izaac Ruff unassisted goal. The Tornadoes responded with two goals later in the period off the sticks of Mateychuk and Jack Giddings.

Ruff hit his second goal 1:57 into the second period with the assist from Jake Van Holzen to tie the game.

Kyle Gschlecht recorded 20 saves for Anoka and Coon Rapids’ Ty Hanson had 23.