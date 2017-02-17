Probates – NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRS, FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF ANOKA

DISTRICT COURT

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No.:02-PR-17-53

In Re: Estate of

DEYA MARIE GJESDAHL,

Decedent

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on March 21, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. a hearing will be held in this Court at Anoka, Minnesota, on a petition for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of Decedents heirs, and for the appointment of Michael J. Gjesdahl, whose address is 11824 vintage ST NW, Coon Rapids MN 55433, as personal representative of the Decedents estate in an unsupervised administration.

Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing, if the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the Decedents estate, including the power to collect all assets; to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; to sell real and personal property; and to do all necessary acts for the Decedents estate.

Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedents estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: February 6, 2017

BY THE COURT

/s/ Thomas M. Fitzpatrick

Judge of District Court

/s/ Lori Meyer

Court Administrator

MICHAEL C. MJOEN PA

MICHAEL C. MJOEN

MN#16057X

12800 WHITEWATER DR

STE 100

MINNETONKA, MN 55343

Telephone: 952-943-3945

Facsimile: 952-943-3901

e-mail: [email protected]

Published in the

Anoka County UnionHerald

February 17, 24, 2017

654329