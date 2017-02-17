Probates – NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE)

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF ANOKA

DISTRICT COURT

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No. 02-PR-17-69

In Re: Estate of

Susan Lynn Goetz, a/k/a

Susan L. Goetz,

Decedent.

Notice is given that an Application for Informal Appointment of Personal Representative has been filed with the Registrar. No Will has been presented for probate. The Application has been granted.

Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Joseph Goetz, whose address is 7811 Nottingham Lane, Lino Lakes, Minnesota, 55014, as personal representative of the estate of the Decedent. Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minn. Stat. 524.3-607), and this Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the estate including, after thirty (30) days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.

Any objections to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by this Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801), all creditors having claims against the decedents estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: February 9, 2017

/s/ Karol Bennett,

Registrar

/s/ Lori Meyer,

Court Administrator

Attorneys for Personal Representative:

Mark E. Duea (#027351X)

GDO Law

4770 White Bear Parkway, #100

White Bear Lake, MN 55110

(651) 426-3249

Published in the

Anoka County UnionHerald

February 17, 24, 2017

653314