Probates – NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE)

STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF ANOKA
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 02-PR-17-69
In Re: Estate of
Susan Lynn Goetz, a/k/a
Susan L. Goetz,
Decedent.
Notice is given that an Application for Informal Appointment of Personal Representative has been filed with the Registrar. No Will has been presented for probate. The Application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Joseph Goetz, whose address is 7811 Nottingham Lane, Lino Lakes, Minnesota, 55014, as personal representative of the estate of the Decedent. Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minn. Stat. 524.3-607), and this Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the estate including, after thirty (30) days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Any objections to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by this Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801), all creditors having claims against the decedents estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: February 9, 2017
/s/ Karol Bennett,
Registrar
/s/ Lori Meyer,
Court Administrator
Attorneys for Personal Representative:
Mark E. Duea (#027351X)
GDO Law
4770 White Bear Parkway, #100
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
(651) 426-3249
Published in the
Anoka County UnionHerald
February 17, 24, 2017
653314