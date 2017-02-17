Probates – NOTICE OF INFORMAL PRORATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF ANOKA

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No. 02-PR-17-61

Estate of

Steven Roy Frederickson,

Decedent.

Notice is given that an application for informal probate of the Decedents will dated March 3, 2014 and codicil(s) to the will, and separate writings) under Minn. Stat. 524.2-513 (Will), has been filed with the Registrar. The application has been granted.

Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Nancy Evelyn, whose address is 7727 Lakeview Lane NE, Spring Lake Park, MN 55432, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minn. Stat. 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.

Any objections to the probate of the Will or appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat 524.3-801) all credits having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: February 15, 2017

/s/ Karol Bennett,

Registrar

/s/ Lori Meyer,

Court Administrator

Attorney for Applicant:

Carol Grant

Kurzman Grant Law Office

219 SE Main Street, Suite 403

Minneapolis, MN 55414

Attorney License No: 36870

Telephone: 612.617.9000

FAX: 612.617.9009

Published in the

Anoka County UnionHerald

February 17, 24, 2017

654338