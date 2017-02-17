School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 15

St. Francis, Minnesota

Regular Meeting

MINUTES

January 23, 2017

The Regular meeting was called to order by Chairperson Mike Starr at 7:00 p.m. with the following members present: Directors Jill Anderson, Amy Kelly, Rob Schoenrock, Sean Sullivan, Marsha Van Denburgh and Superintendent Troy Ferguson. Absent: Director Barbara Jahnke.

Agenda

Motion was made to approve the agenda by Ms. Van Denburgh, second by Mr. Schoenrock.

Motion carried 6-0.

Consideration of Visitors

Dialogue

Consent Agenda

Mr. Starr inquired if any School Board member wanted to remove any items from the consent agenda. Ms. Van Denburgh requested item E be considered separately. Motion was made by Mr. Sullivan, second by Ms. Kelly to approve the consent agenda items A, B, C, D.

Motion carried 6-0.

Motion was made by Ms. Van Denburgh, second by Ms. Kelly to approve item E.

Motion carried 5-1. Nay being Ms. Van Denburgh.

THAT the Minutes of January 9, 2017 be approved as presented.

THAT the Personnel Items be approved as presented.

THAT the Disbursements be approved as presented.

THAT the Gift Acknowledgments be approved as presented.

THAT the approval of the Out-of-State-Trip request from St. Francis Middle School Vocalocity Showchoir proposal to Sioux Falls, SD March 17-18, 2017 be approved as presented.

Information Items and Reports

2015-16 Audited Financial Statement Report

2017-18 General Fund Budget Assumptions and Impact Report

First Reading of Teacher Seniority List

Unaffiliated Employment Agreement Update Kids Connection

Superintendent Communications and Report

Weighted Grades Discussion at Saint Francis High School

Action Items

Approval of Policy 104 School Board Officers

Motion was made by Ms. Van Denburgh, second by Mr. Sullivan.

Motion Carried 6-0.

Approval of Policy 108 Open Meetings and Closed Meetings

Motion was made by Mr. Sullivan, second by Ms. Kelly.

Motion Carried 6-0.

Approval of Policy 110 Public Hearings

Motion was made by Ms. Van Denburgh, second by Mr. Sullivan.

Motion Carried 6-0.

Approval of 2015-16 Audited Financial Report

Motion was made by Ms. Van Denburgh, second by Mr. Sullivan.

Motion Carried 6-0.

Approval of Memorandum of Understanding – Teacher Professional Development Preparation Pay

Motion was made by Ms. Van Denburgh, second by Mr. Schoenrock.

Motion Carried 6-0.

Approval of Directing the Administration to Make Recommendations for Reductions in Programs and Positions and Reasons Therefore.

Motion was made by Mr. Schoenrock, second by Mr. Sullivan.

Motion Carried 6-0.

Approval of Updates to Unaffiliated Employment Agreement

Motion was made by Ms. Van Denburgh, second by Mr. Schoenrock.

Motion Carried 6-0.

School Board Member Reports

The regular meeting was adjourned at 9:37 p.m. Barbara Jahnke

School Board Clerk

(Complete resolutions and additional dialogue are on file in the legal minutes at Central Services Center and posted on the District website.)

Published in the

Anoka County UnionHerald

February 17, 2017

653931