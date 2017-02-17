School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 15

St. Francis, Minnesota
Regular Meeting
MINUTES
January 23, 2017
The Regular meeting was called to order by Chairperson Mike Starr at 7:00 p.m. with the following members present: Directors Jill Anderson, Amy Kelly, Rob Schoenrock, Sean Sullivan, Marsha Van Denburgh and Superintendent Troy Ferguson. Absent: Director Barbara Jahnke.
Agenda
Motion was made to approve the agenda by Ms. Van Denburgh, second by Mr. Schoenrock.
Motion carried 6-0.
Consideration of Visitors
Dialogue
Consent Agenda
Mr. Starr inquired if any School Board member wanted to remove any items from the consent agenda. Ms. Van Denburgh requested item E be considered separately. Motion was made by Mr. Sullivan, second by Ms. Kelly to approve the consent agenda items A, B, C, D.
Motion carried 6-0.
Motion was made by Ms. Van Denburgh, second by Ms. Kelly to approve item E.
Motion carried 5-1. Nay being Ms. Van Denburgh.
THAT the Minutes of January 9, 2017 be approved as presented.
THAT the Personnel Items be approved as presented.
THAT the Disbursements be approved as presented.
THAT the Gift Acknowledgments be approved as presented.
THAT the approval of the Out-of-State-Trip request from St. Francis Middle School Vocalocity Showchoir proposal to Sioux Falls, SD March 17-18, 2017 be approved as presented.
Information Items and Reports
2015-16 Audited Financial Statement Report
2017-18 General Fund Budget Assumptions and Impact Report
First Reading of Teacher Seniority List
Unaffiliated Employment Agreement Update Kids Connection
Superintendent Communications and Report
Weighted Grades Discussion at Saint Francis High School
Action Items
Approval of Policy 104 School Board Officers
Motion was made by Ms. Van Denburgh, second by Mr. Sullivan.
Motion Carried 6-0.
Approval of Policy 108 Open Meetings and Closed Meetings
Motion was made by Mr. Sullivan, second by Ms. Kelly.
Motion Carried 6-0.
Approval of Policy 110 Public Hearings
Motion was made by Ms. Van Denburgh, second by Mr. Sullivan.
Motion Carried 6-0.
Approval of 2015-16 Audited Financial Report
Motion was made by Ms. Van Denburgh, second by Mr. Sullivan.
Motion Carried 6-0.
Approval of Memorandum of Understanding – Teacher Professional Development Preparation Pay
Motion was made by Ms. Van Denburgh, second by Mr. Schoenrock.
Motion Carried 6-0.
Approval of Directing the Administration to Make Recommendations for Reductions in Programs and Positions and Reasons Therefore.
Motion was made by Mr. Schoenrock, second by Mr. Sullivan.
Motion Carried 6-0.
Approval of Updates to Unaffiliated Employment Agreement
Motion was made by Ms. Van Denburgh, second by Mr. Schoenrock.
Motion Carried 6-0.
School Board Member Reports
The regular meeting was adjourned at 9:37 p.m. Barbara Jahnke
School Board Clerk
(Complete resolutions and additional dialogue are on file in the legal minutes at Central Services Center and posted on the District website.)
Published in the
Anoka County UnionHerald
February 17, 2017
653931