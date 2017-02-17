Spring Lake Park’s Xavier Mansfield wins state Nordic skiing title

Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

Spring Lake Park’s Xavier Mansfield lets out a shout of victory as he takes first place in Thursday’s Minnesota state Nordic ski meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik. (Photo by Mark Sauer)

Spring Lake Park senior Xavier Mansfield needed to erase at least 20 seconds in the classical race Thursday to have a chance at first place in the Nordic skiing state championship at Giants Ridge in Biwabik. He did that and then some.

Mansfield’s classical time of 14:48.2 pushed him from third place to first, beating out Patrick Acton’s (Eagan) time of 15:17.2 and William Kerker’s (Minneapolis South) time of 15:15.6.

Acton was in first place after the morning’s freestyle race with a time of 13:15, Kerker was second in 13:20 and Mansfield finished third in 13:35.

In the 5K classical race, skiers take off from the starting line in the order of the freestyle finish separated by the time differentials.

Manfield’s combined time was 28:23.2, Acton’s was 28.32.2 and Kerker’s was 28:35.6.

The boys race featured 160 finishers.

SLP’s Joe Lynch placed 42nd in a combined time of 30:56.4. Blaine had two competitors racing with Ben Olson finishing 31st with a combined time of 30:26.0 and James Symanski taking 141st in 34:17.5.

Blaine’s Ben Olson competes in Thursday’s 2017 Minnesota State Nordic meet at Giants Ridge. (Photo by Mark Sauer)

Ricky Petroff represented Coon Rapids, finishing 129th in a combined time of 33:36.9.

In the girls team race, Andover finished 14th of 16 teams with 188 points. Andover’s Lauren Johnson competes in Thursday’s Minnesota State Nordic meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik. (Photo by Mark Sauer)

The top four finishers per team counted toward team points. Lauren Johnson led the Huskies and finished 86th in a combined time of 37:31.6. Julia Nielsen was right behind her in 87th with a time of 37:31.7. Skylar Sandin placed 111th in 38:14.8 and Alysse Defoe finished 133rd in 40:50.3. Andover’s Skylar Sandin charges off the starting line in Thursday’s Minnesota State Nordic meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik. (Photo by Mark Sauer)

The girls race also featured 159 finishers.

Blaine’s Sarah Olson took 21st in a combined time of 34:44.0. Blaine’s Sarah Olson starts her run in Thursday’s Minnesota State Nordic meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik. (Photo by Mark Sauer)

[email protected]