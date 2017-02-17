UnionHerald Looking Back for Feb. 17

War horses wanted

The French government will have a man stationed at our stables the first part of this week to buy horses. Sales stables one block from the Mississippi river bridge. Advertisement from J.L. Weaver & Son

– 100 years ago, Feb. 13, 1917

Anoka Herald

Salvage For Victory Now

A meeting was held Monday night to organize a committee for local salvage for defense when Ed Bune was chosen chairman for the Anoka county program. America must win the war. In our total effort for victory, every pound of waste material must be salvaged.

– 75 years ago, Feb. 18, 1942

Anoka Union

Kordiak challenges highway department on funding

Fourth District County Commissioner Al Kordiak took after Anoka County Highway Superintendent Jake Lundheim Tuesday, for inequities in Highway Department policies concerning construction projects – or lack of same. Kordiak presented a chart of proposed projects in northern Anoka County and then challenged Lundheim to justify the expenditure on roads that receive so little daily vehicle traffic.

– 50 years ago, Feb. 17, 1967

Coon Rapids Herald

Spring trial date for adult bookstore

The much anticipated federal court case between the Amusement Center, Inc. and the city of Ramsey will have to wait until April, May, or possibly June. To the consternation of city staff, residents, owners of the adjacent Small World Day Care Center, and several Victorious Jesus Christ followers, the bookstore and city have been embroiled in federal, state and city legal battles since the adults only bookstore opened in April 1990 along Highway 10 in the Riverside West development.

– 25 years ago, Feb. 14, 1992

Anoka County Union

• Compiled by Eric Hagen

Editor’s note: “Looking Back” is reprinted exactly as the items first appeared.