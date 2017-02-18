Anoka Co. Polar Plunge set for Feb. 25

Since 2013, I have primarily covered the Anoka-Hennepin and Spring Lake Park school districts as well as the city of Spring Lake Park for ABC Newspapers.

Hundreds are planning to take the plunge into frozen Crooked Lake for Special Olympics Minnesota Feb. 25. Marissa Fletcher bowls with Nathan Binstock at Andover Lanes Feb. 10. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office hosted its fifth annual fundraiser at the bowling alley ahead of the Anoka County Polar Plunge, supporting Special Olympic athletes. Photo by Olivia Alveshere

At press time, 530 people are registered for the sixth annual Anoka County Polar Bear Plunge, and they have raised more than $94,000 to provide athletes with disabilities opportunities to compete in various sporting events.

Mindy Stigall is one such athlete. Representing the Anoka County Cougars, Stigall participates in six sports, and she looks forward to the Polar Plunge each year, she said.

“It takes your breath away,” Stigall said.

Stigall and many other Special Olympic athletes stopped by Andover Lanes Feb. 10 to join the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office and members of the wider community for a fundraiser ahead of the Polar Plunge.

Attendees enjoyed Dairy Queen ice cream and a taco bar.

Stepping off the lanes, they had an opportunity to bid on numerous silent auction items and purchase raffle tickets.

A total of 115 bowlers, including 25 Special Olympic athletes, raised $4,400, according to Sgt. Anne Bluml.

The annual event at Andover Lanes is much more than a fundraiser. It allows members of the Sheriff’s Posse team to interact with Special Olympic athletes to truly understand that they will be “freezin’ for a reason” in a couple of weeks.

“It’s certainly for a great cause,” said Sheriff James Stuart, who makes the icy jump annually. “It’s always worth it.”

The Polar Plunge, hosted at Crooked Lake, 13180 Crooked Lake Blvd. NW, Coon Rapids, is one of more than 20 planned statewide from January to March.

Participants must register online at www.plungemn.org or on site prior to the event from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 24 or 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. the day of the plunge. The event begins at 1 p.m.

Plungers are asked to raise a minimum of $75 to jump, but many raise much more. At press time, Cliff Reeder was the top individual fundraiser, bringing in more than $4,700 for the cause.

Free shuttle buses run starting at 11 a.m. from Coon Rapids Evangelical Free Church, 2650 128th Ave. NW, Coon Rapids; Andover Lanes, 13633 Martin St. NW, Andover; and Kendall’s Tavern & Chophouse, 12800 Bunker Prairie Road NW, Coon Rapids.

For more information, visit www.plungemn.org.

