Blaine returns to state with section title win against Maple Grove

Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

The Blaine girls hockey team poses with its Section 5AA title Friday after a 3-0 win against Maple Grove. (Photo by Rich Moll)

The Blaine girls hockey team is headed back to state. Two early goals propelled the Bengals, ranked No. 4 in the state, past No. 3 Maple Grove for a 3-0 win in the Section 5AA championship game Friday in Roseville.

The Class AA state tournament begins Feb. 23 at the Xcel Energy Center.

Blaine scored twice in the first four minutes of the game against the Crimson’s Breanna Blesi, one of the top goaltenders in the state. Ramsey Parent was assisted by Paige Beebe 2:22 into the game. Less than two minutes later, Beebe made it 2-0 with the assist from Parent and Kenzie Wylie.

Abby Jones gave Blaine a 3-0 cushion late in the second period, assisted by DeAnna LeMire.

The Bengals outshot Maple Grove 34-18. Jaela O’Brien was solid in the net with 18 saves.

Blaine last appeared in the state tournament in 2015.