County, city approve joint trail project

Anoka County and the city of Coon Rapids will share the cost of constructing a new trail that will connect the city’s trail system with the county’s Bunker Hills Regional Park.

The Anoka County Board Jan. 24 and the Coon Rapids City Council Feb. 7 approved a joint powers agreement that spells out the scope of the project as well as the cost sharing – the city and county will split the project cost, estimated at $300,000, equally.

According to Jeff Perry, county park planning and resources manager, the city approached the county about the project to construct a trail segment on county property on the west side of and adjacent to the Burlington-Northern Santa Fe Railway tracks in the southwest corner of the regional park.

In 2015, using a state grant and proceeds from the 2013 park bond referendum, the city constructed the Wilderness Park Trail through city and county property to Main Street, then under the Main Street tunnel to link up with an existing city trail north of Main Street at the south end of Avocet Street.

The new segment will be built on county land north from the trail at Avocet for a half-mile to link up with an existing trail at the north end of Avocet, just south of the county dog park, Perry said.

That trail enters Bunker Hills Regional Park in the area of the city’s Bunker Hills Golf Course where it connects with existing trails within the park, he said.

The city trail at the north end of Avocet also heads west to Hanson Boulevard, then under Hanson via a tunnel, according to Perry.

“This will be a very important new trail link,” Perry said.

It will complete the link between two existing trail sections and provide improved local and regional access to Bunker Hills Regional Park, he said.

And it will be constructed through high-quality oak savanna habitat that “is really pretty,” Perry said.

Construction on the 10-foot-wide paved trail will take place in the spring and summer of this year, according to Tim Himmer, Coon Rapids public works director.

It will increase safety and walkability for residents as well as further connections between city and county trail systems, Himmer said.

Under the joint powers agreement, the city has prepared plans and specifications in consultation with the county and will also handle the bidding process and contract award, while the county will be responsible for construction administration and payment of engineering costs to the city in the amount of 12 percent of the actual construction cost.

Once the project is complete, the county will provide ongoing maintenance, Himmer said.

The county’s cost, which will not exceed $150,000, will come from a Metropolitan Council regional park grant, according to Perry.

The city will be funding its share from a $17.4 million park bond issue approved by voters in November 2013. It is one of three city trail projects scheduled for 2017 construction.

The city will front the project cost until the county receives the grant dollars, at which point it will reimburse the city, according to Himmer.

Council Member Brad Johnson was “glad to see this project come to fruition” because when he spoke with residents in the neighborhood two years ago, they expressed support for the new trail.

It will provide another north-south link in the city’s trail system, he said.