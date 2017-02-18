Final phase of Coon Rapids housing development approved

The final phase of the Crescent Ponds single-family housing development in the northeast corner of the city was approved by the Coon Rapids City Council Feb. 7.

The council gave final plat approval for the Crescent Ponds Ninth Addition, which creates a 19-lot cul-de-sac on Alder Street, the easternmost cul-de-sac in the development located south of Main Street and west of University Avenue.

The council also accepted a petition from developer WHA Development for installation of public improvements – sanitary sewer, storm drain, storm sewer and street construction – for the addition and ordered a feasibility report. All the costs will be assessed back to the developer.

The ninth addition will complete the 81-lot Crescent Ponds development, which is mostly built out, according to Scott Harlicker, city planner.

“This is likely to be the last large single-family residential development in Coon Rapids because there is no vacant land of any size zoned for single-family housing in the city any more,” Harlicker said.

Conditions of final plat approval include payment of a $38,000 park dedication fee to the city and installation of remaining common area landscaping.

Pulte Homes was the original developer for Crescent Ponds and received final plat approval in April 2006 for a 63-lot project.

In 2008, Pulte presented a new proposal to the city for 81 smaller-sized single-family lots because traditional lots were not selling in the housing market at that time.

The smallest lot size in the development is 8,554 square feet and the smallest lot frontage has 60 feet, according to Harlicker.

Pulte was given planned unit development and preliminary plat approval for the entire project in April 2008 and a one-year extension was granted by the council in April 2009.

Pulte sold the land to Edina-based Signature Ventures LLC, and in early June 2009, the council approved a final plat for the first phase of the project: 18 single-family lots and six outlots east of Flintwood Street and east of Main Street at the west boundary of the development.

In subsequent years, further additions have been given final plat approval by the council, most recently in 2014 for the eighth addition, a cul-de-sac on Cottonwood Street.