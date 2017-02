The St. Francis Fire Department is looking for more paid on-call firefighters.

An informational meeting is being held Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. at the St. Francis Fire Station, 3740 Bridge St. NW. Families are encouraged to attend.

Applications are being accepted until March 13 at 5 p.m. Drop off applications at St. Francis City Hall, 23340 Cree St. NW.