Another ‘Don’t Hug Me’ production plays at Bunker Hills

Another installment in the “Don’t Hug Me” series plays at Bunker Hills Dinner Theater through March 12. Lydia Keith, front, and Megan Kelly Hubbell, Ross Young and Joe Keith, left to right, perform in “Don’t Hug Me, We’re Married” at Bunker Hills Dinner Theater through March 12. Photo submitted

“Don’t Hug Me, We’re Married” is the fifth in a series of musical comedies that follow a pair of bar owners from fictitious Bunyan Bay, Minnesota.

“Don’t Hug Me” and “A Don’t Hug Me Christmas Carol” sold out at Bunker Hills Dinner Theater, while “A Don’t Hug Me County Fair” and “Don’t Hug Me, I’m Pregnant” have yet to play to Coon Rapids audiences.

In “Don’t Hug Me, We’re Married” the stage is set for a double wedding, but much goes awry in the festivities leading up to the nuptials.

The production, an area premiere, features 16 original songs that promise to have audiences doubling over with laughter.

Phil Olson, originally from Minnesota and now living in Los Angeles, wrote the book and lyrics for the musical, and his brother Paul Olson composed the music.

The production opened Feb. 11 and runs weekends through March 12 at the Bunker Hills Golf Club Event Center, 12800 Bunker Prairie Road, Coon Rapids.

Dinner seating begins at 5:30 p.m. for Friday and Saturday shows. Lunch seating starts at noon Saturdays, and brunch seating begins at the same time Sunday afternoons.

Tickets range from $47 to $57 and are available for purchase online at https://www.kendallstc.com/event_center/#dinner-theater or by calling 763-951-7244.

