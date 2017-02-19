Pavement thinner than expected in a Ramsey neighborhood

I cover the cities of Andover, Blaine and Ramsey. I have worked at ABC Newspapers since August 2007.

The Ramsey City Council recently accepted feasibility reports from its city engineer for three separate projects, but one project will be delayed until 2018.

In December, the council asked staff to begin preparing a list of streets that could benefit from a mill and overlay project in 2017. The first step was to measure the thickness of pavement to ensure it was thick enough where this work could even be done.

Four street segments within the Rivers Bend neighborhood east of Highway 47 and south of Sunwood Drive were evaluated. This included 147th Lane between Xkimo and Waco streets, 148th Avenue between Yakima and Xkimo streets, Xkimo Street from 147th Lane to 149th Avenue and Yakima Street between 148th and 149th avenues.

According to City Engineer Bruce Westby, the test found that pavement thickness on streets in the Rivers Bend neighborhood range from 2 to 3.25 inches. The conditions are bad enough that a more expensive reconstruction is necessary.

While these 31-year-old streets could be reconstructed this year, Westby is proposing the city wait until 2018 so the work is done at the same time as the street reconstruction project in the nearby Stanhope Terrace neighborhood.

Westby estimates this project will cost about $283,000. The city would assess 44 properties and based off the current estimate the per lot assessment would be $1,608.

While Ramsey normally waits until a project is completed before it finalizes assessment amounts, Council Member Chris Riley said at the Jan. 24 meeting that he would like the whole council to discuss the assessments for this project.

Mayor Sarah Strommen noted that this is the second time recently that Ramsey has run into a road’s pavement being thinner than the city expected to see. Last year when 0.8 miles of Sunwood Drive east of Sunfish Lake Boulevard was getting an overlay done, the city found areas where the pavement was less than two inches thick, according to Westby.

Strommen asked Westby how widespread this problem could be and whether it could be tied to a certain time period or contractor.

“Is there anything that would give us clues on the extent of this situation?” she asked.

Westby does not know how widespread this issue is, but said that since he has been Ramsey’s city engineer he has made sure that city staff are on-site inspecting road project work as it happens. He is also planning to make it standard practice for the city to take small pavement borings in the roads, which would be holes so small that nobody driving on the road would notice it, to ensure the city is getting the road it is paying for.

“I am very confident that any road that has been constructed since 2013 is not going to have large variations in thickness,” Westby said.

