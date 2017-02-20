Anoka Co. Library offers plethora of arts programming

Over 20 free arts-based programs for youth highlight the Anoka County Library calendar of events for winter and spring 2017. The “Young at Art” programs are funded through Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

“These programs provide youth with opportunities to develop skills and expand their imagination,” said Anoka County Library Board President Dan Greensweig. “For example, during these programs, youth with an interest in book series like ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid,’ ‘Harry Potter’ or Dr. Seuss can transform that interest into creative art projects.”

Anoka County Library is working with partners Artistry, ArtStart, Banfill-Locke Center for the Arts and Funtime Funktions to present “Young at Art.”

Every Anoka County library branch will offer at least one “Young at Art” program. The programs require pre-registration, which can be done at any Anoka County Library, by phone or through the Anoka County Library website – www.anokacountylibrary.org.

“The ‘Young at Art’ programs offer young people new and exciting ways to embrace the arts,” said Anoka County Commissioner and Library Board liaison Mike

Gamache. “They’ll have the opportunity to explore, create, learn and above all, have fun.”

While many of the programs are focused on school-age children, some libraries will offer programs for teens, such as fashion design drawing or creating Cosplay masks. These “Young at Art” programs complement programs developed by Anoka County librarians. In addition to weekly storytimes, Anoka County librarians will offer free programs, such as Toddler Obstacle Course, Early Reader Club, Lego Club, Read to a Dog, STEM Club and other valuable experiences for youth in winter and spring 2017.

For more information, visit your local Anoka County Library or the library website, www.anokacountylibrary.org.