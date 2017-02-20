Jerry Duane Sanborn, age 67, of St. Francis, passed away, February 19, 2017.

Survived by wife LeeAnn, sons Tim (Tami) Mark, grandkids Jacob, Alex, Wyatt, Mikayla, Curtis, brothers Leslie, Denny (Cheryl). Preceded in death by parents Maurice and Rosemary Sanborn.

Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday February 25, 2017 from 2- 4 p.m. At the St. Francis Legion.

Arrangements with Strike Funeral Homes.