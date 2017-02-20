Julia I. Hoover

Julia Ione Hoover (nee Hollrah), age 77, of Champlin, went to be with her Heavenly Father on February 16, 2017.

Julia was born October 31, 1939 on a farm in Charter Oak, IA to Fred and Ione (Ulrich) Hollrah, she was the youngest of four siblings. She grew up in Denison, IA and married Lowell Dean Hoover on August 18, 1955.

Julia’s faith and family gave her the strength to live with grace and courage through her 16-month battle with cancer. Her husband, children, grandchildren, along with many beautiful friends and co-workers were by her side each day of this journey while she continued to live a life of total commitment to her faith, family, and work.

Julia was preceded in death by an infant son, Neal; parents, Fred Carl and Ione Mary (Ulrich) Hollrah.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 61 years, Lowell Dean Hoover; children, Debbie (Greg) Sorenson, Denise (Allen) Dittrich, Dean (Rosemary) Hoover; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Gordon; sisters, Mruth and Jolene.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 26, 2017 at Servant of Christ Lutheran Church, 740 E. Hayden Lake Road, Champlin. Gathering of family and friends one hour prior to the service at church from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Luncheon immediately following the service at church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Our Lady of Peace Hospice Home, 2076 St. Anthony Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104.

