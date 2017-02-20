Life Looking Back for Feb. 17

Armory proposed at airport

Two representatives from the State Department of Military Affairs attended a study session of the Blaine City Council last Thursday to feel the council out on the possibility of constructing a three unit National Guard Armory at the Anoka County Airport.

– 40 years ago, Feb. 18, 1977

Dogknapping in Blaine

A number of dog stealing incidents reported to the Blaine animal control and the Anoka County Humane Society has led some to speculate that there might be a dogknapping operating in the area.

– 30 years ago, Feb. 20, 1987

Five SLP park commissioners resign at once

It was at the Jan. 7 commission meeting that the five members tendered their resignations. According to Jay McCluskey, director of the parks recreation department, the resignations were due in part to the Spring Lake Park City Council not reappointing commission member Colleen Coyle, whose three-year term had expired.

– 20 years ago, Feb. 14, 1997

• Compiled by Eric Hagen

Editor’s note: “Looking Back” is reprinted exactly as the items first appeared.