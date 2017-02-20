UnionHerald crime briefs for Feb. 17

Woman charged with employee theft

A Coon Rapids Sears store employee allegedly used 95 percent discount codes without permission to purchase items for herself, family and friends.

Umadai Singh, 20, Coon Rapids, was arraigned in Anoka County District Court Jan. 23 on a felony theft charge. She was released on her own recognizance with her next court appearance Feb. 22.

Coon Rapids Police responded to Sears, 12737 Riverdale Blvd., the afternoon of Jan. 20 where a store security officer reported that Singh had been detained for theft totaling $2,790.18 from four transactions, according to the complaint.

In the first incident Jan. 13, Singh allegedly worked with another employee to receive a 95 percent discount on her $599.99 jewelry purchase, then Jan. 16, Singh was working as a cashier when she allegedly completed three more transactions for her friends and family, again using the 95 percent discount for the merchandise.

Police were provided with the printed transaction records from each purchase and video as well as an alleged written and signed admission from Singh, in which she stated that she rang up family members using the discount code and had another employee use the discount code for her own purchase.

~ Peter Bodley

Sentencing in Kohl’s shoplifting case

One of two women who shoplifted from Kohl’s in Coon Rapids was sentenced Jan. 10 in Anoka County District Court.

Renee Marie Tibbetts, 33, was sentenced on a felony charge of theft. She was given credit for 34 days served. She also was placed on five years probation.

Lisa Mae Megenuph, 38, did not make her court appearance on Jan. 19 when she was scheduled to be sentenced on a felony theft charge for her role. She pleaded guilty to the charge on Nov. 15, 2016.

According to the criminal complaint, a loss prevention officer saw Megenuph take clothes off hangars and shoes out of boxes and stuff them into her purse and a tote bag. She left the tote bags on a display rack and left the store with stolen goods in her purse and jacket. She was seen talking with Tibbetts, who was waiting in a car.

Tibbetts went inside and grabbed the bags and left the store without paying for the merchandise. Kohl’s said the total value of the stolen goods was about $1,700, according to the complaint.

~ Eric Hagen

Andover man sentenced for DWI charge

An Andover resident with a history of drunk driving was convicted Jan. 24 in Anoka County District Court on a new charge.

Chad Allen Thorstenson, 46, was sentenced on a felony charge of first-degree driving while impaired because he had at least three prior convictions. He was sentenced to 180 days in jail and given credit for 21 days. He is facing fines totalling $1,325 and is on probation for seven years.

According to the criminal complaint, an Anoka County Sheriff’s Office deputy pulled Thorstenson over after a report was made of an intoxicated man leaving Beef O’ Brady’s in Andover.

Thorstenson blew a preliminary breath test of 0.36. According to the complaint, he has been convicted of DWI charges in 2010, 2012 and 2016.

~ Eric Hagen

Man charged with burglary, check forgery

A 38-year-old man is facing multiple charges in Anoka County District Court for an alleged home burglary and check forgery.

Nicholas Arthur Trunnell was arraigned on two counts of second-degree burglary and one count of check forgery.

According to one of the criminal complaints, Trunnell stole a blank check and forged the signature so he could cash a $300 check at Al’s Check Cashing in Blaine.

This happened on Oct. 15, 2016, and a warrant was issued for his arrest but he did not make his first court appearance until Feb. 1.

In another incident, an Andover resident reported on Oct. 20 that they believed Trunnell stole approximately $60,000 worth of cash, valuables, collectibles, jewelry and three firearms from his home, according to the complaint.

Trunnell had lived with this person in Andover for a year and a half until he was kicked out in August 2016 because he was using meth, according to the complaint.

~ Eric Hagen

SLP sisters steal thousands of dollars from East Bethel home

Spring Lake Park sisters were convicted of felony theft after stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a safe in an East Bethel home they were hired to clean.

Lisa Ann Procai, 35, was convicted Dec. 20, 2016, and Kelly Jean Procai-Wilson, 37, was convicted Feb. 8, 2017.

With a stay of imposition accompanying both convictions, Procai and Procai-Wilson have the opportunity to reduce the felony crimes of which they were convicted to misdemeanor offenses after successfully completing probation.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office responded to an East Bethel home on Fawn Lake Drive Oct. 5, 2015, after a reported theft.

A woman said she placed approximately $37,000 from her husband’s construction company in a safe and hid the key, according to the criminal complaint. But when she went to retrieve some of the money Oct. 4, 2015, it was gone.

She told law enforcement that she suspected her cleaning ladies, who came to clean the house Oct. 1, 2015, the complaint states.

The woman texted both Procai and Procai-Wilson, and the three of them agreed to meet Oct. 14, 2016. The East Bethel woman wore an audio recording device to the meeting, according to the complaint.

The woman mentioned the $37,000 missing from the safe, and the women allegedly admitted to stealing money from her safe but didn’t think it was that much that they had taken, the complaint states.

Procai and Procai-Wilson promised to pay the woman back, but they said they had divided the money evenly and spent it all on drugs, lawyers’ fees, new tires and other items, the complaint alleges.

Together, they were ordered to pay $38,000 in restitution.

Procai was ordered to serve 45 days in jail. She will be on probation for 10 years.

Procai-Wilson was put on probation for five years and ordered to complete 40 hours of community service.

~ Olivia Alveshere