From left to right: Paul Breitbach, Jared Heida, Izzy Haberman and Abby Ellenbecker. (Submitted photo)

The Coon Rapids Nordic ski team wrapped up its season with its coed relay team finishing in sixth place in the Coaches’ Association Charlie Banks Relays. Members of the team included Paul Breitbach, Jared Heida, Izzy Haberman and Abby Ellenbecker.