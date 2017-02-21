Consistent development growth in Coon Rapids

Development growth in Coon Rapids has been consistent the past two years.

That’s the assessment of Matt Brown, city economic development coordinator, who prepares a quarterly economic development report covering development, employment and housing activity.

“There was a steady improvement in many areas of the local economy through the fourth quarter of 2016,” Brown said.

This has been the trend for the past two years, not just one big project, but everywhere, he said.

Data comes from building permits issued by the city; Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development’s quarterly census of employment and wages, which in January released its 2016 second quarter data; and housing information from the Northstar MLS (Multiple Listing Service), which has data up to a month old, according to Brown.

The number of building permits issued by the city the fourth quarter of 2016 was 512 – more than the 471 taken out in the fourth quarter the year before – but the value of those permits was significantly higher: $63.24 million compared with $25.67 million.

Permits for the parking ramp, emergency room addition and interior remodeling at Mercy Hospital ($48 million) and a 60,000-square-foot manufacturing space addition at rms Company, 8600 Evergreen Blvd. ($6 million), the city’s largest private employer, were the highest value building permits issued in the fourth quarter, Brown said.

In addition, a permit was taken out for construction of a new dental office, The Dental Specialists, at 3360 Northdale Blvd., valued at $1.2 million, he said.

Three more high value permits were for commercial interior remodeling projects – Minnesota Gastoenterology for its office at 9145 Springbrook Drive NW., Twin Cities Orthopedics at 3111 124th Ave. NW, and for Hobby Lobby to move into space in Riverdale Crossing Shopping Center – while Riverdale Crossing Shopping Center took out a building permit for a reroofing project, Brown said.

In addition, AMC Showplace 16 Theater, 10051 Woodcrest Drive NW, took out a permit for lobby improvements and Savvi Formalwear moved into store space at 12766 Riverdale Blvd., he reported.

Five new building permits were issued for new housing, including a $299,956 home on the 12400 block of Cottonwood Street NW, a $236,419 detached townhouse on the 2700 block of 110th Avenue NW and a $211,300 single-family home on the 9900 block of Linnet St. NW, according to Brown.

Outreach is also part of Coon Rapids’ economic development promotion efforts, Brown said.

In October 2016, the city partnered with Anoka County and neighboring cities on the second annual Upriver Commercial Real Estate Summit attended by more than 70 real estate professionals, while in November, the city sponsored and had a booth at the Minnesota Commercial Real Estate Expo in Minneapolis and also partnered with the MetroNorth Chamber of Commerce on a Coon Rapids Business Council meeting, he said.

Data from DEED shows that employment in Coon Rapids has recovered from its low point in 2010 to exceed pre-recession numbers, while wages in Coon Rapids have seen steady growth since 2007 with an average annual increase of 3.2 percent, which has outpaced inflation, according to Brown.

Northstar MLS data shows a generally tight housing market in Coon Rapids with the number of closed sales at its highest level of the past few years and a very low number of days for houses on the market, Brown said.

“Single-family home prices in Coon Rapids have climbed steadily over the past couple of years,” he said.

Taking into account market activity and volume, the Coon Rapids housing market is the strongest it’s been since the recession, but supply is very low, according to Brown.