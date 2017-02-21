Marlene L. Dooley

Marlene Dooley, age 75, of Rush City, Minnesota, and formerly of Nevada, Iowa, died Saturday, February 18, 2017.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 25, 2017, at Ryan Funeral Home in Nevada, Iowa, with burial to follow in the Nevada Municipal Cemetery. A Celebration of Marlene's life will be held in Minnesota at a later date.

Born April 4, 1941, in Nevada, Iowa, Marlene Louise (Williams) Dooley was the daughter of Elmer and Doris (Shaffer) Williams. She graduated from Nevada High School and was united in marriage to Edward Dooley on June 11, 1961. The couple made their home in Anoka, Minnesota, where they raised their two sons, Jeff and Mark. They also enjoyed their winter home in Lake Havasu City, Arizona.

Marlene loved to entertain with family and friends. She enjoyed all outdoor activities, sunbathing, fishing, boating, and country music. Marlene and Ed were both members of the American Legion in Lake Havasu City and the V.F.W. in Rush City.

Survivors include her husband, Ed; two sons, Jeff Dooley of East Bethel, MN, and Mark (Julie) Dooley of Pine City, MN; six grandchildren, Rachael (Andrew) Setter, Adam Dooley, Justin Quas, Andrew Dooley, Tayler Dooley, and Carly Dooley; three great-grandchildren, Ashlynn, Autumn, and Arrionna; her mother, Doris Williams of Urbandale, IA; a sister, Bernadine (Richard) Rullestad of Urbandale, IA; as well as nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her father.

