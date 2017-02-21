Thiel county’s new economic assistance director

Brad Thiel has been named Anoka County’s new director of the economic assistance department.

The Anoka County Board made the appointment last month and approved an employment agreement with Thiel following a recommendation from its Management Committee.

Thiel has worked for Anoka County for a little over 21 years in the child support area within the economic assistance department, including child support program manager for the past eight years.

He replaces Jerry Vitzthum, who retired at the end of December after a 38-year career with Anoka County as director of the job training center. Since 2012, he had doubled as economic assistance director.

“We are very fortunate to have Brad become director of the department,” said County Administrator Jerry Soma.

As part of his work with the department, Thiel has had to deal with the rules and regulations of the MNsure program (Minnesota’s health insurance marketplace) as well as federal programs with no complaints from the state or federal governments on compliance, according to Soma.

Thiel deserves “great credit” for handling the many “moving pieces” of the department’s work, said Commissioner Jim Kordiak.

He has also done good work at the Legislature on behalf of the county, said Commissioner Robyn West, who chairs the management committee.

Thiel thanked the county board for the appointment and having confidence in him, he said. “I am very excited by this new opportunity,” Thiel said.

The economic assistance department, formerly known as income maintenance, administers a number of services – cash assistance programs, child support services, emergency and nutrition support programs and funeral funds as well as housing and medical programs.

According to the department’s website, its goal is to “provide programs and quality services that support dignity and self-sufficiency.”