Andover, St. Francis boys hockey seasons end in 7AA quarterfinals

Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

The Andover and St. Francis boys hockey teams lost in the first round of the Section 7AA tournament Tuesday. Fifth-seeded Andover lost 4-2 to fourth-seeded Grand Rapids. Duluth East, the second seed, defeated seventh-seeded St. Francis 5-1.

Grand Rapids meets Elk River and Duluth East meets Cloquet in the semifinals on Feb. 25.

After Grand Rapids scored a goal 28 seconds into the game, the Huskies settled in and tied it up later in the period when Charlie Schoen’s goal was assisted by Nick Dainty and Brandon McNamara. But Grand Rapids took back control from there, scoring in the second and two more times in the first five minutes of the third period.

Schoen scored his second goal of the game with another assist from Dainty, but the 4-2 deficit would hold.

Grand Rapids outshot the Huskies 51-14. Andover ends its season 10-14-2.

Duluth East scored the first five goals of the game to defeat St. Francis. The Fighting Saints’ lone goal came off Travis Carroll’s stick with the assist from Derek Barck and Reese Kaehler.

St. Francis ends its season 9-17.