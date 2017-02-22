Anoka, PACT Charter dance teams compete at state

Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

Photo by Grant Hill – granthillphotography.com

The Anoka (pictured above) and PACT Charter School dance teams qualified and took part in the state meet Feb. 17-18 at the Target Center.

Anoka qualified in both jazz and kick out of Section 7AAA and PACT qualified in jazz out of Section 2A.

Neither team placed in the top six finishers but gained valuable experience.

“The team was thrilled to have qualified for the state tournament with a such a young group who are building skill,” PACT head coach Erin Kruesi said. “We had seven dancers who were ninth grade and younger on our roster of 13. We lacked some of the execution and steadiness we saw at the section tournament, but we were still happy with how we handled our first state tournament since 2015. The season was a huge success for us and we’re building momentum for the future with only one senior graduating. I think both our kick and jazz programs exceeded expectations and I’m excited to see where the program is going with such a strong core of young athletes returning next year.”