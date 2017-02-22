Emily Brown named a Ms. Hockey finalist

Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

Blaine senior defenseman Emily Brown has been named a finalist for the Ms. Hockey Award. She has scored 14 goals and 27 assists entering the state tournament. (Photo by Sam Herder)

Blaine defenseman Emily Brown is one of five finalists for the Ms. Hockey Award, which is given to the top senior girls hockey player in Minnesota.

Brown, who will play college hockey at the University of Minnesota, is joined on the list by future Gophers Taylor Wente, a Maple Grove forward, and Grace Zumwinkle, a Breck forward. Edina defenseman Grace Bowlby, a Wisconsin signee, and Eden Prairie forward Naomi Rogge, a Minnesota Duluth signee, are the two other finalists.

Brown has 14 goals and 27 assists through the regular season and section playoffs. Blaine won the Section 5AA championship, defeating Maple Grove 3-0 on Feb. 17.

The Ms. Hockey Award winner, sponsored by Let’s Play Hockey and the Minnesota Wild, is announced Feb. 26.