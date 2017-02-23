Anoka-Champlin firefighters rescue dog from river

By Megan Hopps The Anoka-Champlin Fire Department responded to an animal rescue at 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, on the Mississippi River. A German shepherd had wandered onto an ice shelf and had fallen through into the freezing water. The Champlin Police Department was the first to respond to the scene. The Anoka-Champlin Fire Department recently made an unusual rescue: They pulled a German shepherd from the Mississippi River. Pictured here is the team of firefighters that assisted in the rescue. From left are firefighters Kris Miller and Chris Babcock, Capt. Erik Babst and firefighters Logan Schewe, Kelly Munn and Scott Perrier. Photo submitted

“When we got the call, there was no information as to how long the dog had been in the water,” Anoka-Champlin firefighter Scott Perrier said.

Fire Chief Charlie Thompson said the team of firefighters arrived just in time to rescue the dog.

“The dog was wailing and crying. For a time, he floated off,” Thompson said.

But the dog started swimming again and was able to hang onto an ice shelf. The firefighters, having been trained in water rescue, quickly put on the appropriate gear and went to the dog’s aid.

“The dog was going under water when our guys reached him and pulled him up,” Thompson said.

Perrier said if they had gotten to the dog 10 seconds later, it might not have survived.

The animal was transported to a nearby emergency vet clinic where it was treated and later released.

“After they took the dog to the animal hospital, the owner came to one of the officers and indicated that he was looking for the dog,” Perrier said. “The two were reunited the next day. He was extremely grateful. He told us he had been looking for the dog for quite some time.”

Thompson said the dog is making a full recovery.