Arts in Harmony juried show on display in Blaine

Diane Gronewold, art teacher at Anoka High School, submitted this pastel drawing entitled “Twist Your Perceptions” for the Arts in Harmony International Juried Art Show in Blaine. The 22nd annual Arts in Harmony International Juried Art Show is on display at Blaine City Hall through March 30.

The show, sponsored by the Elk River Area Arts Alliance, awards artists for work in a number of categories, including paintings (oil, acrylic and watercolor), pastels, drawings, hand-pulled prints, mixed media, fiber, photography, ceramics, glass, sculpture and sequential art. The Best of Show award is $1,250, and a total of $12,250 in awards will be distributed.

Artists from across the United States, as well as Canada, Mexico, Italy and the United Arab Emirates have work featured in the show.

“It’s kind of an educational experience,” said Robert Meyer, exhibition director. “You can expand your mind.”

Art can be viewed from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday at Blaine City Hall, 10801 Town Square Drive.

Select works will be part of a traveling show at the American Swedish Institute in Minneapolis from April 9 through May 21.