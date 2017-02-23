Blaine dominates Roseau 7-1 to advance to state semifinals

Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

Emily Brown (5) and Jaela O’Brien made it tough for Roseau to get anything going offensively as Blaine won 7-1 in the first round of the Class AA state tournament. The Bengals have allowed just one goal this postseason. (Photo by Sam Herder)

The No. 2 Blaine girls hockey team took care of business early in the first round of the Class AA state tournament, defeating unseeded Roseau 7-1 Thursday at the Xcel Energy Center.

Blaine advances to the semifinals at 6 p.m. Friday against third-seeded Hill-Murray, who beat Eastview 4-1.

Abby Jones got the scoring started for the Bengals less than two minutes into the game, beating the goalie one-on-one with the assist from DeAnna LeMire and Megan McKenzie.

Sarah Ganley extended the lead to 2-0 four minutes later, assisted by Courtney Moser.

Gabby Rosenthal got in on the action with a goal in the first and second period. Kenzie Wylie picked up an assist on both goals with Paige Beebe helping out on the first and Ramsey Parent on the second.

Wylie tallied her third assist with the help from Moser on an Emily Brown goal with less than four minutes to play in the second period.

Up 5-0 heading into the third, Beebe gave the Bengals even more breathing room with an unassisted goal 13 seconds in. She added one more, assisted by Brown, 12 minutes later.

Roseau’s lone goal came with 1:35 remaining in the game.

Blaine out-shot the Rams 37-15. Jaela O’Brien got the win in the net for the Bengals, recording 13 saves.

Check back later for an updated story and more photos.