Blaine Indoor Farmers Market a success

The inaugural Blaine Indoor Farmers Market has gone so well that the city will be starting a new farmers market outside Blaine City Hall when the weather is warmer.

Since November, Blaine has had five indoor farmers markets. While these markets will have far less produce than can be found at summer markets, shoppers can still find root vegetables such as potatoes and carrots. And other products typically at the summer sales are there, including jams and jellies, cookies, organic foods and handmade jewelry.

The next market is Saturday, Feb. 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Blaine City Hall, 10801 Town Square Drive NE. Remaining Blaine Indoor Farmers Markets will take place on March 11, March 25, April 8, April 22 and May 6.

“It’s so fantastic to come in and support local people. It gets us through these dull winter months,” said Carrie Jones, of Blaine, who brought her children Victoria, 4, and Anastasia, 2, to the Feb. 11 market.

A new Blaine Farmers Market that will be situated outside City Hall starts on May 24 and will happen every Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m. until Oct. 18. The Performance in the Park outdoor concert series at Town Square Park will be moved from Tuesdays to Wednesdays to be on the same evening as the new Blaine Farmers Market, Kunza said. Ham Lake residents Glen Jungmann and Debbie Miller contemplate what to buy from Akerberg Acres’ booth at the Blaine Indoor Farmers Market. The markets at Blaine City Hall are every other Saturday with the next being Feb. 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Photos by Eric Hagen

The Blaine Indoor Farmers Markets have averaged close to 300 people with the lowest attendance being on a date when there was an ice storm, according to Shari Kunza, the Blaine recreation manager who organizes the market.

Nate Monahan told the Blaine Park Advisory Board that the city was hoping for 10 vendors at its first market on Nov. 19 just before Thanksgiving. Only eight vendors showed up and hundreds of shoppers quickly bought up the products.

“We had vendors run out of stuff. It was a good problem to have,” he said.

But word-of-mouth quickly spread and now the whole atrium at Blaine City Hall is filled with booths. At the most recent market on Feb. 11, the city brought in 21 businesses and 260 shoppers.

Feb. 11 was the first time that Linda Buchholz, of Coon Rapids, has set foot in Blaine City Hall. She came away impressed not only with the choices, but with how the vendors displayed their products.

“I didn’t feel like I was in Blaine. I felt like I was downtown,” she said. “What a nice way to pull the community together for the winter months.”

Ham Lake residents Debbie Miller and Glen Jungmann heard about the market in late January. They purchased ingredients to make some tasty dishes, including a mango habanero jelly that they used in a meatball sauce prepared in a slow cooker.

Joel Sauve, of Blaine, came to his first Blaine Indoor Farmers Market on Feb. 11 to see what it had to offer.

“It’s very cool. It’s a great idea,” he said,

Ashley Boeshans is a regular vendor. She owns Silver Lily Sweetery, which makes custom cookies, cupcakes and many more sweet treats.

Boeshans has had experience working summer and winter markets in Maple Grove. While she sees fewer shoppers in the winter, her bottom line is similar and she loves not dealing with the wind.

“Even though crowds are smaller, people are still spending money,” she said.

