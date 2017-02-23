Herd’s notebook

Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

Observations, thoughts and notes from the last week in local, regional and national sports:

Ready or not, we are in the thick of winter postseason tournaments.

Just as one state tournament begins, so too does a section tournament. March is probably the most special month in sports with champions crowned. But in the meantime, late February also offers plenty of action. Here are some updates on how local teams have fared:

Wrestling

The Section 7AAA tournament saw Anoka defeat St. Francis 37-21 for the title. Also in the tournament was Andover, who lost 42-22 to Champlin Park with the winner going to the quarterfinals. In the quarterfinals, Coon Rapids lost 45-21 to Cambridge-Isanti and Blaine lost 53-18 to Forest Lake.

In the Section 4AAA tournament, Spring Lake Park lost 76-5 in the quarterfinals to Stillwater, who went on to win the championship.

With Anoka qualifying for the team state tournament, several ranked wrestlers in ABC’s coverage area look to qualify as individuals at sections this weekend.

Area wrestlers in the Guillotine’s Feb. 10 poll are:

Anoka – Colby Njos (No. 3, 120 pounds), Dylan Droegemueller (No. 3, 126), Tyler Eischens (No. 1, 138), Jason Rollins (No. 8, 152), Calvin Germinaro-Nahring (No. 1, 160), Dalton Miller (No. 9, 182), Ben Lathrop (No. 6, 220) and Brandon Frankfurth (No. 6, 285).

Blaine – Tim Janisch (No. 10, 145) and Dylan Krump (No. 7, 285).

Coon Rapids – Tim Mandyck (No. 4, 285).

St. Francis – Tanner Kunshier (No. 3, 113), Mitchell Wilson (No. 7, 132), Mason Hall (No. 4, 138), Teddy Pierce (No. 4, 145), Tony Struntz (No. 2, 160), Cole Kirpach (No. 5, 170).

Gymnastics

The Section 7AA gymnastics meet was held Feb. 18. Anoka took second, St. Francis was fourth, Blaine was fifth, Andover took seventh and Coon Rapids placed eighth.

Anoka’s Hannah Tuomela took second in the vault with a score of 9.6. St. Francis’ Felicia Bartell was fourth with a 9.3.

Tuomela was first in the beam (9.3), bars (9.45), second on the floor (9.425) and took first place all-around with a score of 37.725.

Bartell finished third all-around with a score of 36.325.

Anoka’s Anna Jouppi placed third in the beam (9.225) and fourth on the floor (9.2). Teammate Adreanna Willodson finished third on the floor with a 9.3.

The top four in each event and the top four all-around finishers advance to state, which is Feb. 24-25 at University of Minnesota Sports Pavilion.

College notes

Minnesota State University Moorhead junior swimmer Erin Sullivan, a Blaine High School graduate, has been named the Minnesota State University Moorhead/Courtyard by Marriott Athletes of the Week for the week of Feb. 6-12.

Sullivan led the Dragon swimming and diving team to a third-place finish at the NSIC Championships, winning two conference titles and setting seven school records She won the 100 backstroke title with a school record of 54.24, which is an NCAA ‘A’ cut and was the fastest time in the nation. Sullivan also won the 200 backstroke in 2:00.09, which was a school record and a national ‘B’ cut time.

