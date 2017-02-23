Johnson reaches 1,000 career points for PACT Charter

Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

Cade Johnson, pictured here on Jan. 14, reached 1,000 career points as a junior for the PACT Charter School boys basketball team on Feb. 7. (Submitted Photo)

Cade Johnson, a junior on the PACT Charter School boys basketball team, hit his 1,000th career point against Heritage Christian Academy on Feb. 7. He scored 27 points in the game, shooting 7-of-10 from 3-point range.

Johnson now has 1,037 career points as of Feb. 20. He is averaging 21.7 points per game this season, which leads the Minnesota Christian Athletic Association.

“Cade is a pleasure to coach and have on the team,” PACT head coach Joel Hedberg said. “He is very talented but also has a terrific work ethic and attitude. He isn’t the most outgoing kid but when he speaks the team listens. His nickname is “Green Light” because he knows he has the green light to shoot the ball, but the last thing he would ever want to be thought of is selfish. He truly is a great team player.”

