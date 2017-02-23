North Suburban Concert Band presents Cathedral Concert

Since 2013, I have primarily covered the Anoka-Hennepin and Spring Lake Park school districts as well as the city of Spring Lake Park for ABC Newspapers.

The North Suburban Concert Band presents its annual Cathedral Concert March 5 at a new venue, Coon Rapids Methodist Church.

The Cathedral Concert benefits a different local nonprofit each year.

There is no charge to see the performance, but an offering will be collected and donated, this year to Hope 4 Youth. The organization runs a drop-in center for homeless youth in Anoka and recently opened a 12-bed transitional housing facility for youth in Coon Rapids.

Last year’s concert benefited 2nd Chance Youth Ranch in Ramsey, and others have supported Feed My Starving Children, Alexandra House, the Red Cross, Hope Chest News, the Multiple Sclerosis Society, Stepping Stone Emergency Housing, Family Promise of Anoka and the Courage Center. The North Suburban Concert Band will present its annual Cathedral Concert at Coon Rapids United Methodist Church March 5. File photo

The performance begins at 2 p.m. at the church, 10506 Hanson Blvd. NW, Coon Rapids.

“This is the concert where we play a little more serious music – but not too serious,” said Glenda Sims, North Suburban Concert Band spokesperson.

Included in the program are Wolfgang Mozart’s “Marriage of Figaro Overture,” Claude Dubussy’s “Clair de Lune” and Arturo Marquez’s “Danzon No. 2,” among other selections.

Sims warns that “Danzon No. 2” might “make (you) want to do a salsa dance in the aisles.”

For more information about the community ensemble, directed by John Rosner, visit www.nscband.org.

