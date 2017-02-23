Northern Stars Celebration brings in more than $49,000 for kids

Since 2013, I have primarily covered the Anoka-Hennepin and Spring Lake Park school districts as well as the city of Spring Lake Park for ABC Newspapers.

The Anoka High School jazz band, directed by Doug Bakkum, performs during dinner at the Anoka-Hennepin Northern Stars Celebration Feb. 11. Photo submitted Each year the Anoka-Hennepin Educational Foundation’s Northern Stars Celebration is like “a great big community hug,” according to AHEF Executive Director Tess DeGeest.

But DeGeest was worried that after last year, the foundation’s 25th anniversary headlined by Garrison Keillor, the hug might lose a little strength.

The embrace was strong as ever when 240 people headed for the Minneapolis Marriott Northwest in Brooklyn Park Feb. 11, contributing more than they had the prior year.

The event netted more than $49,000, $4,000 more than 2016.

The live auction was the most successful in history with the big-ticket item being a pair of tickets to Super Bowl LII right here in Minneapolis next February. They went for $6,000.

This year’s “giving moment” asked attendees to pledge funds to help spread growth-mindset strategies across the district comprehensively.

The term “growth mindset” was coined by Carol Dweck of Stanford University and has helped motivate students across the country.

Volunteers Judy Boros and Ahmad Samadi help guests check out at the Northern Stars Celebration Feb. 11. The event raised more than $49,000 for the Anoka-Hennepin Educational Foundation. Photo submitted The mindset represents the belief that the harder you work, the more success you find.

The evening’s headline entertainment, comedian Andy Erikson, a 2005 Blaine High School graduate and finalist on NBC’s “Last Comic Standing,” was a perfect illustration of growth mindset in action, DeGeest said.

Erikson has been successful “not because she’s naturally funny,” DeGeest said. “It’s because she’s worked very, very hard.”

Just under $10,000 was pledged to bring growth-mindset professional development and toolkits to educators throughout Anoka-Hennepin.

Attendees were encouraged to adopt a growth mindset in their own lives and remember “the power of ‘yet’” by writing on stars things they cannot do … yet. Having the motivation to learn makes the seemingly impossible possible.

The event’s presenting sponsor was Metro Sales, and gold sponsors were ATS&R, Connexus Energy, First Student and Wells Fargo.

“We have such great sponsors and business partners,” DeGeest said.

And volunteers are the true backbone of the AHEF, DeGeest said. “As a nonprofit, you’re only ever as strong as your volunteer base.”