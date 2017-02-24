Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF ANOKA

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

Sealed bids for the Christian Hills Street Reconstruction Project, will be received by the City of Anoka, Minnesota at the office of the City Clerk until 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 28, 2017 and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud.

Principal components of the project include the following:

Clearing and Grubbing 166 TREES

Remove Bituminous Pavement 34,673 SY

Common Excavation 10,343 CY

Aggregate Base Class 5 13,651 TON

Bituminous Pavement 6,286 TON

6 and 8 Concrete Driveway Pavement 20,560 SF

Concrete Curb and Gutter 14,980 LF

Sodding 30,043 SY

12-18 Storm Sewer 6,792 LF

Storm Sewer Structures 57 EA

8 PVC Sewer Pipe 6,240 LF

Sanitary Sewer Structures 32 EA

6 -12 DIP Watermain 6,830 LF

6-12 Watermain Valves 36 EA

Hydrant 13 EA

DIP Fittings 7,000 LB

Electrical Conduit Installation 14,700 LF

The Contract Documents may be examined at the following locations:

City of Anoka Hakanson Anderson

2015-1 Avenue N. 3601 Thurston Avenue

Anoka, MN 55303 Anoka, MN 55303

Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Issuing Office of: Hakanson Anderson, located at 3601 Thurston Avenue, Anoka, MN 55303 for a non-refundable purchase price of S75 per set.

Alternatively, digital copies of the Bidding Documents are available at www.haa-inc.com under the Projects/QuestCDN link for $20.00 (non-refundable). These documents may be downloaded by selecting this project and by entering eBidDoc Number 4821508 on the Search Projects page. For assistance and free membership registration, contact QuestCDN at (952) 233-1632 or [email protected]

Bids will only be accepted from Contractors that purchase paper or digital copies of the Bidding Documents by one of the methods specified above.

Each bid must be accompanied by a certified check, cashiers check, cash deposit, or bid bond, made payable to the City of Anoka, in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid.

The City Council reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive irregularities and informalities therein and further reserves the right to award the contract in the best interests of the City.

Published in the

Anoka County UnionHerald

February 24, 2017

656947

