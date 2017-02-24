Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF ANOKA

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

Sealed bids for the Brisbin Area Street Reconstruction Project, will be received by the City of Anoka, Minnesota at the office of the City Clerk until 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 21, 2017 and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud.

Principal components of the project include the following:

Clearing and Grubbing 84 TREES

Remove Bituminous Pavement 15,012 SY

Common Excavation 4,429 CY

Aggregate Base Class 5 5,788 TON

Bituminous Pavement 3,124 TON

6 and 8 Concrete Driveway Pavement 15,016 SF

Concrete Curb and Gutter 8,173 LF

Sodding 12,588 SY

12-36 Storm Sewer 4,809 LF

Storm Sewer Structures 50 EA

8 PVC Sewer Pipe 3,523 LF

Sanitary Sewer Structures 12 EA

4-8 DlP Watermain 4,160 LF

6 – 8 Watermain Valves 26 EA

Hydrant 9 EA

DIP Fittings 3,667 LB

Electrical Conduit Installation 2,115 LF

The Contract Documents may be examined at the following locations:

City of Anoka Hakanson Anderson

2015-1st Avenue N. 3601 Thurston Avenue

Anoka, MN 55303 Anoka, MN 55303

Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Issuing Office of: Hakanson Anderson, located at 3601 Thurston Avenue, Anoka, MN 55303 for a non-refundable purchase price of $75 per set.

Alternatively, digital copies of the Bidding Documents are available at www.haa-inc.com under the Projects/QuestCDN link for $20.00 (non-refundable). These documents may be downloaded by selecting this project and by entering eBidDoc Number 4821484 on the Search Projects page. For assistance and free membership registration, contact QuestCDN at (952) 233-1632 or [email protected]

Bids will only be accepted from Contractors that purchase paper or digital copies of the Bidding Documents by one of the methods specified above.

Each bid must be accompanied by a certified check, cashiers check, cash deposit, or bid bond, made payable to the City of Anoka, in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid.

The City Council reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive irregularities and informalities therein and further reserves the right to award the contract in the best interests of the City.

Published in the

Anoka County UnionHerald

February 24, 2017

